31,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 40.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.