31,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 40.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
