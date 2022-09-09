32,080 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.70 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

