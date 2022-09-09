32,961 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

