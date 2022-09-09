331,375 Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.90% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 28.0% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.