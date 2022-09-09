34,221 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 190,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

OFG stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

