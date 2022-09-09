35,500 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.