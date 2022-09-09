3,681 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.71 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

