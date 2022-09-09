37,500 Shares in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Leafly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $1,536,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $2,585,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFLY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. Analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

