3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.36.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $188.51.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 808,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

