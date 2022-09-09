43,918 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

RARE opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

