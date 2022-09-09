454,644 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

