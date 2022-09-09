525,000 Shares in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Up 7.1 %

LSPRW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Profile

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

