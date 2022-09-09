55,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 499,432 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 420,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

