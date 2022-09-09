63,949 Shares in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NUBIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.