774 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $351.09 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

