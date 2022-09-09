8PAY (8PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $90,950.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $399,619.15 and $90,950.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY (8PAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.