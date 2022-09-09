8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 46.7% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $23,255.01 and $16.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.27 or 0.08081920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00184530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00741181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00619424 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.