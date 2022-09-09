Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138.18 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $138.18 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $93.04 or 0.00440670 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,012,484 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

