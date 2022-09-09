Aavegotchi Achieves Market Cap of $56.58 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $56.58 million and $4.94 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,439,486 coins and its circulating supply is 45,675,322 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

