AAX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.82 million and $2.76 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

