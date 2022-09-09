ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

