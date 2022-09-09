AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.16 Million

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $13.16 million and $3.56 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00019966 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

