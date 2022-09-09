Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.