Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.