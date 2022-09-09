Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $10,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

