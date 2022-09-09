Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 43,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,282,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

