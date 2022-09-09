Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,155 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment accounts for approximately 5.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 3.00% of Accel Entertainment worth $33,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

