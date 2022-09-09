Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Accrol Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 24.60 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 54.72 ($0.66).
Accrol Group Company Profile
