Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Accrol Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 24.60 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 54.72 ($0.66).

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

