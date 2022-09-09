Achain Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.46 million and $90,862.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

