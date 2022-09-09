Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $56,506.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

