Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.99 or 0.08194090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00185288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00289391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00741456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00636416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

