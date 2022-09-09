ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.60. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 10,645 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACVA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

