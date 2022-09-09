Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,422.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

