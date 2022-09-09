Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). Also, insider Annette Court bought 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,167 ($26.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,666.92. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,311.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.08%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Further Reading

