Adshares One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00012369 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $81.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 155% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023242 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013099 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,663 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

