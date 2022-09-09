Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.1 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.