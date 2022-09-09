AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTH. Cowen dropped their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

