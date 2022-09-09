ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.89 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.88 million, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

