Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.