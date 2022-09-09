Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 125,972 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $86.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.