aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and $65.61 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012835 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013844 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,910,197 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

