aelf Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $75.53 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 162% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023941 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012300 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013044 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.