Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.91

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and traded as low as $116.18. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $116.18, with a volume of 1,144 shares traded.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

