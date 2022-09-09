Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares changing hands.

Aerogrow International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Aerogrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

