AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.91 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

