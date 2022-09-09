Aeternity Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoinCoin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrownCoin (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ghoul Coin (GHOUL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonorum Coin (BONO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

