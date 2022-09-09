Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

AGRX opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

