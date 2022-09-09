Aigang (AIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,366.00

Aigang (AIX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Aigang has a market cap of $32,973.43 and $1,366.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

