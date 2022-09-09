Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

