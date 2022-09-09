Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.20.
Airbus Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
