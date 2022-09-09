Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Airbus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

