AirSwap (AST) Price Up 3.3% This Week

AirSwap (AST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $1.41 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform."

